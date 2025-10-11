Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): As part of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference' at Ganpat University campus in Mehsana, a seminar and panel discussion were organized under the chairmanship of State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. The event focused on the economic master plan prepared for the economic expansion of North Gujarat.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai stated that this Master Plan is a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goal of increasing the state's economy from its current size of 280 billion dollars (Financial Year 2023) to more than 3.5 trillion dollars through balanced regional development across the 33 districts of Gujarat, in which North Gujarat will also play an important role.

He further added that through this Master Plan, smart industrial parks will be built in North Gujarat, new investors will come, and the standard of living of the people will also improve. Not only that, this Master Plan will prove to be very useful in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India Viksit Bharat by 2047.

S Aparna, Executive Committee Chairman and CEO of GRIT, said that master plans have been prepared for six main economic regions of Gujarat, which are important from a historical and economic perspective. These regions include North Gujarat, Kutch, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, Coastal Saurashtra, and Surat.

The Regional Economic Master Plans prepared for the state's six main economic regions were unveiled by the Chief Minister on the first day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

Talking about the master plan prepared for the economic development of North Gujarat, she said that an estimated capital investment of rupees 23 to 24 lakh crores will be made in this Master Plan, which covers Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, and Gujarat. Out of this investment, capital investment of rupees 5.25 lakh crores will be made by the state government, while the remaining investment will be brought in from private companies, institutions, and industries. Through this plan, 12 million new employment opportunities will also be created in North Gujarat.

Thus, she stated that this plan will accelerate the economic progress of North Gujarat. In addition, many opportunities for capital investment will be available, employment opportunities will be created, and the quality of life will also improve.

On this occasion, Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor of NITI Aayog, praised the Master Plan prepared for the economic development of North Gujarat and congratulated the State Government and GRIT for their work.

Notably, to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach the youth, Regional Skilling Centres and Centres of Excellence (Green Skills, Blue Economy, Logistics, AI Academy, etc.) will be established in every region in collaboration with the industry.

Through these schemes and economic activities, an estimated 280 lakh new employment opportunities will be available for the youth of the state. Thus, these Regional Master Plans will target futuristic sectors, consistent with the local production capacities of each region. (ANI)

