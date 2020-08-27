Aurangabad, August 27: Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Thursday said his party's Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav has submitted his resignation out of exasperation. Jadhav, the Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani, has sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Sena president. Also Read | Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2020: Upcoming Bypolls Will Determine Future of the State, Says Kamal Nath.

The MP has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat to protest the representation given to the NCP on the non-official administrative board of an APMC in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. Khaire said Sena leaders, including Thackeray, are aware of Jadhav's resignation and they will resolve the issue. Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Declines to 1.83%.

"They will address it properly, but the resignation of Sanjay Jadhav has come out of exasperation," the former Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad told PTI. He said, "The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) wont allow him (Jadhav) to work properly. Hence, he decided to resign. I tried calling him a number of times since yesterday but could not contact him."

Talking about All-India Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaz Jaleel's ultimatum to the state government over opening of religious places, Khaire told, "Jaleel is trying to disturb peace in Aurangabad city.

"Religious places need to be reopened and I demanded for it one month back. Jaleel should not tell when we should open them." Jaleel, the Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad, has asked the government to open religious places by September 1.

