New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday slammed former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over his remarks on Operation Sindoor, saying that Aiyar should appreciate the efforts made by the Indian delegation and understand that action speaks louder than words.

Aiyar has reportedly criticised the government's global outreach following 'Operation Sindoor' and said that "none of the 33 countries that Shashi Tharoor and his team visited blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further criticised Aiyar for his past actions and statements, particularly his efforts to improve relations with Pakistan.

"I think he is an expelled Congress leader. He is not in Congress anymore and let's not forget Mani Shankar Aiyar's past history and how he was a vocal and vociferous voice to have better relations with Pakistan. He has visited Pakistan several times and he has spoken about 'Aman ki Asha' at a time when there are 26 people who lost their lives, at a time when tourism has badly impacted the economy of J&K, at a time when we have Operation Sindoor ongoing," Chaturvedi said.

Also Read | ITR Filing Rules 2025: Deadline Extended to September 15, Taxpayers Will Now Get More Time To Choose Between Old and New Tax Regimes; Check Key Rules.

She highlighted the efforts of the Indian delegation in raising concerns about terrorism emanating from Pakistan and noted that the TRF (The Resistance Front) has been declared a terrorist outfit by the US.

The Sena UBT MP stated, "As Indians, all of us as part of the delegation, all members of the delegation did the best that they could do and put in their best efforts. What is important is that the TRF is now declared a terrorist outfit by the US. Very soon UN will declare it. Also, FATF has strongly spoken about how we also need to understand where the money for the loans is going...Sometimes words do need to be spoken, action speaks louder. Probably he has not heard that."

"So, it will be nice if he realises that every Indian puts their best foot forward to raise the concerns emanating out of Pakistan, terrorism that has been coming to India for over 7 decades and might as well understand that the attempt that was and appreciate it," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)