Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI): A Senior Administrative Grade officers level Enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the derailment of two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train, according to the Indian Railways.

The Railways further said that the second AC coach, A2, and a sleeper class coach, S-5, had derailed after crossing Silaut station, approximately 13 kilometers away from Muzaffarpur, however, as per information there were no injuries to any passengers.

The incident took place on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur section of the East Central Railways.

After the incident, all passengers were shifted to the front portion of the train and later on additional coaches were added at Samastipur, from where the train left for Kolkata at 9:25 pm.

The Railways also added that the train operations in down line (Muzaffarpur to Samastipur) started at 22:55 pm while those in up line (Samastipur-Muzaffarpur) had been normalised at 17:57 pm itself. (ANI)

