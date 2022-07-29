Thane, July 29: The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said. The circle comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, he added.

"The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day," he said. Swine Flu in Maharashtra: 16 Cases of H1N1 Detected in Nagpur.

There are 138 swine flue cases in the circle, the official informed.

