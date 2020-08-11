Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) Two unidentified persons robbed a 65-year-old woman of jewelery and cash worth Rs 4 lakh after entering her house in Nigdi area near here, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman, who lives alone in a ground-floor flat in a housing society, was watching TV late Monday night.

"Around 11 pm, two men entered from the garden attached to the flat and threatened her with a sharp weapon. They fled with gold jewelery, some other valuables and cash, total worth over Rs 4 lakh," said a police official.

The woman then called her daughter and son-in-law and narrated the incident, after which a police complaint was registered, he said.

The building had no CCTV.

"We have registered a case of robbery and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits," the police official said. PTISPK

