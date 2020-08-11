All great people have critics, but they still believe in the beauty of their dreams. Adeyemi Oduwole has turned into an iconic bewitching persona, using his hard work to set examples for many coming after him.

The name Adeyemi Oduwole got first recognized publicly in the year 2018 when he began a research project at the University of Pennsylvania, where he performed revolutionary research that helped crack the mystery behind the Ancestry of Charleston's African Americans. His genetic-based research worked towards analyzing the genomic diversity and genetic ancestry Charlestonians of African descent as a piece of the Gullah Society's Anson Street Burials Project.

This was just the first step towards the ladder of his personal success. Since then, Oduwole's immense investment in scientific research has led him to win various awards and even invited Oduwole to attend the great National Conference on Undergraduate Research.

Now a graduate student at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Mount Sinai in New York, Oduwole has jumpstarted his pursuit as a Scientific Researcher as a Contributor in projects for National Geographic, NASA, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He is currently working alongside public health experts and epidemiologists on controlled human infection models (CHIMs) proposed as a strategy for accelerating SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development. He aspires to become a medical doctor.

With such opportunities at a young age, Oduwole feels fortunate to participate in research projects of such great magnitude.

One of Oduwole's recent global praises entailed when he was chosen for the "FORBES list- 30 under 30, where the young, creative, and bold minds on this year's list prove that the future will be new, exciting, and profoundly different. These entrepreneurs are teaching viruses to fight cancer, developing technology to help astronauts breathe on Mars, and creating strings of hit songs that fuel our daily playlists, and that's just a few. Harnessing expert community, robust reporting, vigorous vetting, and the world's top investors and entrepreneurs' wisdom, they evaluated more than 15,000 nominees. The final product: 600 revolutionaries in 20 industries changing the course— and the face— of business, technology, science, and society

When asked about his opportunities, Oduwole stated- "The research I've participated in requires immense amounts of hard work and sacrifice over the years, so it's great to be recognized on the same platform as other millennial scientists."

Oduwole contributes to making life as we know it better through his scientific endeavors. Oduwole states that he looks forward to using his established platform to better the quality of life for individuals living in underserved and underprivileged communities.

"Through these projects, I am honored to inspire and act as an influence towards the next generation of kids and students that interested in pursuing careers in research, medicine, science, technology, engineering, and math," Oduwole said.

You can keep up with Oduwole and his future endeavors at: www.instagram.com/adeyablo