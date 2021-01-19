Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) A senior official of public service broadcaster Doordarshan was found in his official quarter in Itanagar on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

K Morang (50), the director (engineering) and office head of the Doordarshan Kendra here, is suspected to have died of a heart attack, they said.

However, the exact cause of the death can be ascertained after post-mortem, which will be done on Wednesday at TRIMHS, they said.

His family was away during the incident.

Morang had joined the Indian Broadcasting Engineering Service in 1995 and served in many places across the Northeast.

He was heading the Doordarshan Kendra here for the last four years.

Morang was a key member of the team that launched the DD Arunprabha channel.

