New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Senior health officials and technical experts from the Quad member states and 15 Indo-Pacific nations on Monday kick-started a three-day meeting on pandemic preparedness.

India is hosting the meeting in the national capital as part of its presidency of the Quad grouping.

Also Read | ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan Says India Among 6 Nations With Indigenous Cryogenic Technology, ISRO's CE20 Engine Now Human-Rated.

Besides India, the grouping comprises the US, Japan and Australia.

The Quad workshop on pandemic preparedness for the Indo-Pacific Region will focus on pandemic preparedness, particularly governance, surveillance and innovation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Panel discussions at the workshop will focus on strengthening global health frameworks, enhancing preparedness and resilience, ensuring coordinated pandemic responses, and implementing the 'One Health' approach.

Discussions will also include risk communication, community engagement, disease surveillance, and capacity building, the ministry said.

Participants will also engage in group work and simulations on pandemics like avian influenza, Mpox, and Ebola, refining response strategies and promoting cross-border coordination, it added.

The Quad workshop is a "milestone" in building a more robust, coordinated health security framework for the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)