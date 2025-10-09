Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): In a sensational case, a Senior IPS officer, Y. Puran Kumar, died in Chandigarh under suspicious circumstances. He succumbed to a gunshot wound on October 7, 2025.

Now, his wife, Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, has made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia. She is demanding a registration of an FIR against the two of them.

Also Read | ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Know When, Where, and How To Check Final, Intermediate and Foundation Exam Scores at icai.org.

Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note mentioning the harassment he suffered at the hands of senior officers.

She further alleged that the accused officers, holding powerful positions, could influence the course of the investigation, and therefore, immediate arrests and an impartial probe are essential. The complaint seeks registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide).

Also Read | Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Arrives in India for Week-Long Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Discuss Regional Issues.

The matter has attracted significant attention due to the high-ranking positions of both the deceased and the accused individuals.

In a separate incident, a Dalit minor boy allegedly died by suicide following caste-based discrimination in Rohru, Shimla district.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), along with local residents and Dalit rights organisations, staged protests on Monday demanding justice for the minor and strict action against the perpetrators.

Protesters gathered in Shimla carrying placards and shouting slogans condemning caste-based discrimination, as well as the "failure of the system to protect vulnerable sections of society."

Leading the protest, CPIM leaders Rakesh Singha (former MLA) and Sanjay Chauhan said it was "deeply shameful and unfortunate" that incidents of caste-based discrimination continue to occur even after 78 years of India's independence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)