Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police of Haryana.

As per the official notification by the Haryana government, it read, ".... the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a period of two years from the date of his assumption of office."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Engineering Student Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight by Unidentified Assailant for Refusing To Take Lift.

Before Agrawal, the Haryana DGP post was held by Manoj Yadava. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)