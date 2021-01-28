Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior JD(S) MLA and former Minister M C Managuli died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Managuli, 85, was suffering from breathing related issues. He died on Wednesday night.

He was elected from Sindagi in 1994 and 2018, and served as Minister twice in the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Managuli is survived by two sons.

His mortal remains are being shifted to Sindagi, sources said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the passing away of Managuli and said in his death the state has lost a senior leader.

Noting that Managuli was his long time political and personal associate, JDS patriarch and former Prime minister H D Deve Gowda said he was deeply pained.

