New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Reacting to the ruckus-marred recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that senior leaders must work together to run House proceedings in the next session in November.

"I don't want to blame anybody but the House must function. All seniors leaders of both sides must come together to run the parliament proceedings in the upcoming winter session in November," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday clarified that the Lower House functioned only for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the Monsoon Session which ended yesterday, adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion.

The LS Speaker also mentioned that out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware. (ANI)

