Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad's (ATS) DIG Shivdeep Lande has alleged that his Facebook page has been hacked.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Plots Husband’s Murder With Three Others In Karauli; All 4 Accused Arrested.

The official also said he complained about this to Facebook India on Sunday.

Also Read | Taliban Assure It Won’t Allow TTP to Use Afghan Land Against Islamabad, Says Pakistan Govt.

In a post on another social media platform, the IPS officer said his verified Facebook page, which had more than 7.5 lakh followers, was hacked on August 19.

The page was managed by Manjit Vishal, who was removed as its admin, the official said, adding "this is unauthorised access and totally a hacking activity".

He has requested the FB's India team to help in restoring the page at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)