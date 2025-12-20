Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday.

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.

During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.

He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and "smart" border management framework.

The Secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government's resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.

He concluded the visit by urging all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability. (ANI)

