Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) As part of field reviews for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a top police officer on Tuesday visited the Ram Temple in Purani Mandi area here, a key location providing food and shelter to sadhus and sadhvis intending to offer prayers at the holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti's visit was aimed at inspecting the temple premises, reviewing the security deployment, and examining the access control points in and around the complex, they said.

The Jammu police chief gave on-spot directions to ensure enhanced vigil, particularly during hours of heavy pilgrim movement, and stressed maintaining both security and a welcoming environment for devotees.

He also took stock of the arrangements for langar (community kitchen), interacted with volunteers and organisers, and conveyed appreciation for their tireless efforts in maintaining smooth operations.

In a heartening gesture, the IGP also actively participated in the langar service, distributing food and sharing a meal with the pilgrims to assess the quality first-hand, a police spokesman said.

He said his interaction with devotees created an atmosphere of warmth and reassurance, reflecting the administration's people-centric approach during the ongoing yatra.

The IGP was briefed on arrangements and deployment plans to ensure security, traffic regulation, and uninterrupted support to pilgrims transiting through the area, they said.

