Coimbatore, July 7: A senior police official in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) , Coimbatore range) allegedly died by suicide and is suspected to have shot himself, police said on Friday. DIG C Vijayakumar is suspected to have shot himself with his service pistol at his residence at Red Fields in the city, a senior police officer said and added the cause for the extreme measure was being ascertained. Mumbai: Policeman Attempts Suicide by Consuming Disinfectant After Argument With Senior at Police Station in Ghatkopar.

The 2009 batch IPS official had assumed charge as DIG in January this year. He had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier. Previously, he had served as Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Overage Army Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing To Qualify for Agniveer Recruitment in Shivpuri.

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly committing suicide in Tamil Nadu. Then Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnupriya allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Namakkal district in 2015. She was found hanging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)