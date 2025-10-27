New Delhi, October 27: Separate orders for Special Intensive Revision of the voter list will be issued for Assam as the State has separate provisions under the Citizenship Act, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the second phase of the SIR of the electoral roll in 12 States and Union Territories, excluding Assam, even though the State is likely to undergo Assembly elections in 2026. The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September, ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CEC Kumar said that the citizenship verification in Assam, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is about to be completed. He said, "Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam." Why Is Assam Not Included in SIR Phase 2 Despite Assembly Elections Next Year? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Explains (Watch Video).

Separate Order To Be Issued for Special Intensive Revision in Assam

#WATCH | Phase 2 of SIR | On Assam not included in the second phase of SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar says, "Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The… pic.twitter.com/NoeqZ5x6DY — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, provides for the special provisions for citizenship covered by the Assam Accord. Announcing the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the CEC said that the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. SIR 2025-26: Full Schedule, Important Dates, List of Documents Required by EC and Names of States Where Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List Will Happen.

"The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States and UTs," the CEC said. Following the Supreme Court's directions, the ECI has included Aadhaar in the list of 12 indicative documents, as per its September 9 order relating to the SIR in Bihar.

Explaining the position on Aadhaar, CEC Kumar said, "As far as the Aadhaar Card is concerned, the Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per the Aadhaar Act. Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship. The Supreme Court has given several rulings that Aadhaar is not proof of date of birth. Keeping this in mind, the Aadhaar authority issued its notification and even today, if you download a new Aadhaar today, the Card mentions that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. Aadhaar Card is proof of identity and can be used for e-signing too."

