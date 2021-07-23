New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and GE's John F Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) in Bengaluru launched a collaboration on Friday to promote synergy between academic institutes, labs and industries for research and development in technology across energy, healthcare and aviation sectors, the Department of Science and Technology said on Friday.

Undertaken as part of the Fund for Industrial Research Engagement (SERB-FIRE), the programme aims at supporting research and development to solve critical national and global problems across these key industries.

The central government will soon invite research proposals from academia and research labs along defined problem statements in remote monitoring technologies, artificial intelligence and medical devices for healthcare, advanced materials and coatings, decarbonisation, and renewable energy for gas power and in optimisation – simulations and advanced repair solution, the DST said.

The collaboration will help drive impetus to create a transformative research mindset to foster a novel and impactful research ecosystem in the country, it added.

“The GE and SERB partnership specifically aims to promote innovation and solve specific challenges in areas that are directly relevant to the industry, industry-academia collaborations with focus on industry-relevant skill development leading to employability and research and joint product development,” the DST said.

Collaborating with industry players has been a crucial part of our objective to address the challenges in the research and innovation space as elaborated in the draft Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021, said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

“The fund is a step in the right direction to give much-needed impetus to building an innovation mindset in the country,” he added.

