Thane, July 7 (PTI)A 34-year-old criminal has been arrested for allegedly burgling a flat in Thane district, leading to the recovery of stolen goods worth Rs 19.81 lakh and cracking of multiple cases, a senior officer said on Monday.

Police tracked down and arrested the accused, Roshan Bala Jadhav, on July 3 after registering a case of house-breaking against him at Badlapur police station.

Addressing a press conference in Thane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav stated that Roshan's arrest has unravelled at least eight burglaries registered at various police stations in Badlapur.

"Roshan is a habitual offender. After his arrest, we recovered gold and silver jewellery, laptops, mobile phones, and cash. The total value of the recovered property is Rs 19,81,360," he said.

The police officer said Roshan used to conduct reconnaissance and target flats located above the third floors of buildings.

The DCP neither conformed nor denied reports that the accused holds a degree in journalism and previously worked as a journalist.

"We have received such claims, but these details are under verification," he added.

