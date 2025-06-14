Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Serum Institute of India (SII) held the 'Conquer HPV and Cancer Conclave' in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to spread awareness regarding the sexually transmitted infection Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Dr B. Murli Santosh, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist, attended the conclave on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said, "...Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women, not only Indian women, across the globe, and annually, as per the statistics, close to 1,00,000 deaths are reported in India."

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Visually Impaired Man Dies After Falling Between Train and Platform at Ghatkopar Station.

Emphasising the HPV vaccine, he added, "So one thing that the public needs to know is that there is a vaccine by which we can prevent this cancer and which has been readily available for the last 10 to 15 years. But the problem in India is that the awareness among the public... various reasons, cost constraints, or various misconceptions. The amount of vaccinations which the public are getting is very less. Now we are having Indian-made vaccines which are easily available and cost-effective. And once we can effectively vaccinate, this cancer is almost hundred per cent preventable. So, most of the time, we recommend early-age vaccinations, preferably at 9 to 14 years, in which they receive two doses, and at 15 to 45 years, in which they receive three doses. And once they receive the vaccination, most of the time they get 99% to 100% protection against these cancers."

Speaking to ANI, Dr R Vidya Rama, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology in Andhra Medical College and the visiting consultant, Medicover Women and Child Hospitals, said, "We have gathered here to talk about HPV vaccination. What are the recent changes in HPV vaccination? Previously this vaccination was advocated for girls to prevent cervical cancer, but now it's been proven that HPV is not only for cervical cancer but also for cancers in men, it is penile cancer, and it is also a cause for anal cancers and oropharyngeal cancers in both men and women."

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 14, 2025? Check Details.

Elaborating on vaccination, Dr Rama said, "So ideally, the vaccination to prevent these cancers should be given before sexual exposure. The best time to take the vaccine is between 9 and 14 years. When the immune response and protection will be maximum, and only two doses would be enough. But, if the girls and boys miss out their vaccination at the age below 15 years, they can take the vaccination even after 15 years. Previously, we had a vaccine made by an MNC only, which is a very effective and safe vaccine, but the only disadvantage with that particular vaccine is costly. Now we have a vaccine, a quadrivalent vaccine, which has been made by the Serum Institute of India...The biggest advantage is we have a vaccine which comes with a very affordable cost that is very important for our country to protect our girls and boys with a vaccine."

SII, in collaboration with India's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), recently developed India's first indigenous gender neutral quadrivalent HPV vaccine, Cervavac. The medical firm is holding a nationwide conclave to spread awareness regarding the vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)