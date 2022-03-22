New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Tuesday said banking services may get impacted to an extent as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.

