Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Department of Youth Welfare terminated the services of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel posted in Dehradun due to shortage budget, an order from the Youth welfare office stated.

This included around 450 personnel who were posted in COVID-19 centres.

An order signed by the District Youth Welfare and PRD officer in Dehradun stated that the services of the PRD jawans deployed at various places would be terminated from August 31 and has the approval of the District Magistrate. (ANI)

