Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that serving and ensuring the safety of the state's 25 crore residents remains the government's top priority, as he reviewed arrangements for cold wave relief in Gorakhpur.

To protect people from severe cold, the UP government has allocated sufficient funds to set up night shelters across all districts and distribute blankets to those in need.

CM Yogi inspected night shelters in the Transport Nagar and Dharamshala Bazaar areas of Gorakhpur and personally oversaw the distribution of food and blankets to those in need.

"Your government stands committed with you in every situation," he said, reaffirming the administration's proactive measures to safeguard citizens during the harsh winter.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the second day of the 'Police Manthan' Senior Police Officers' Conference-2025 at the Police Headquarters, emphasising the state's commitment to strengthening law enforcement.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of smart policing and Vision 2047, noting that the comprehensive roadmap developed over the past two days will serve as a key reference for building a modern, efficient, and self-reliant police force in Uttar Pradesh.

"To realise the Prime Minister's vision of smart policing and Vision 2047, the roadmap developed over the past two days outlines the type of police force needed for a developed and self-reliant India. This will be critically important. For this, the 11 sessions, which we have deliberated upon and examined closely here, will prove to be a crucial document for our future action plan and strategy," he said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the UP Police's commitment to modern challenges, citing the 2020 launch of the "Mission Shakti" program. He further said that the initiative was focused on crimes against women and children, cybercrime, police ethics, infrastructure for a four lakh-strong force, disaster management, intelligence, Nepal border security, terrorism, and human trafficking.

Chief Minister said that the state's progress was made possible by restoring law and order, ending prolonged curfews, and changing perceptions of governance. He noted that citizens now recognise the transformation in UP.

"If lawlessness, chaos, and prolonged curfews had continued in Uttar Pradesh as before, such progress would have been impossible. But we changed that perception, ensuring that every individual feels the presence of law. Today, every citizen acknowledges the transformation in Uttar Pradesh. With 55% of the country's expressways now in Uttar Pradesh, strong infrastructure has been key to maintaining law and order and bringing about this change," he added. (ANI)

