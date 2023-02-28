By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass on Tuesday asked the Telangana leaders to settle personal differences and focus on organisation keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections.

Telangana unit of the party met the central leadership in the national capital on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls slated for later this year.

The meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda saw the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary Organisation BL Santhosh. Telangana In-charge Tarun Chugh also was present. State president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, Eatala Rajendran and numerous state leaders were present in today's meeting.

A very important message was yet again underscored by the top brass. "Leaders were told very clearly that there is no room for different camps/units within the organisation. If the party has to take on a powerful party like BRS, the BJP will have to fight like a united unit," a source told ANI.

"Polls are just a few months away and we need an all-hands-on-the-deck approach. This was reiterated yet again by the top leadership. Very recently on his visit to the state, Home Minister Amit Shah had made the same point," another source told ANI about today's meeting.

As per sources, there are several camps within the state unit in Telangana.

While Bandi Sanjay enjoys the confidence of top brass, including the fact that in the last national executive meeting on three occasions Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Sanjay's fighting spirit and compared him to the likes of the greats like NTR. Some leaders have their support for Kishen Reddy whereas some others also patronize Eatala Rajendran, sources said.

State president Bandi Sanjay through his Praja Sangama Yatra Bandi has put up a spirited attack on the misruling of the KCR government and spoken about the BJP Hindutva agenda.

Bandi in particular has attacked the Telangana government as purely a dynastic government that has put the interest of the people of Telangana and its development on the back burner.

Telangana will go into elections in 2023 and the BJP considers itself as a huge prospect to bring about change from the ruling K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRs government.

In the last state polls conducted in 2018, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) swept the polls securing 88 out of 119 seats, Congress got 19 and BJP was able to win just one seat. (ANI)

