Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Seven associates of jailed Lok Sabha Punjab MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be brought back from Assam's Dibrugarh jail as chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led State government has decided not to extend their detention under the National Security Act (NSA), a senior police officer on Sunday.

The seven were detained in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police station attack incident and have been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail for the past two years.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Donald Trump's Resilience, Draws Parallels Between 'India First' and 'America First' Ideologies in Podcast With Lex Fridman.

Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh said that the seven who are being brought back on arrest remand are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha and Kulwant Singh.

"I wont be able to say anything further than that we are bringing these seven back on arrest remand in connection with the attack on the Ajnala Police Station. We will take the investigation forward," the DIG said, speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Chest During Scuffle With Father.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, is originally a resident of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar.

He used to live in Dubai prior to his return to Punjab in 2022, after the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

Mewnwhile, the DIG Satinder Singh stated that in a case of firing reported at the Mehta Police Station, the police had arrested two people. The arrest of one more person was still pending, the DIG further added.

"We have arrested two people identified as Bishamberjit Singh and Sharanjeet Singh from Solan. We have to arrest one more person. Bishamberjit Singh had tried to escape from police custody today and opened fire on the police which injured one policeman. Bishamberjit has been admitted for treatment. The police is investigating the cases," the DIG further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)