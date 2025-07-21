Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana has issued over seven lakh new ration cards so far, covering 31 lakh people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing the collectors' conference via video call, Reddy said the state currently has nearly 97 lakh ration cards, benefiting 3.10 crore people.

"So far, the state government has issued seven lakh new ration cards to beneficiaries. Earlier, there was little demand for new cards as the ration included only 'doddu biyyam' (coarse rice). Now, with the state supplying a finer variety of rice through the civil supplies department, more people are availing the scheme," he said.

The chief minister directed collectors, in-charge ministers, and legislators to launch a drive to distribute new ration cards at all mandal centres from July 25 to August 10.

He also said Telangana ranks first in the country in paddy production, with an output of 2.85 crore tonnes.

