New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): A day after over 30 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, several schools in Delhi, received similar threat emails on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

"Today again Delhi Schools including DPS RK Puram, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj received a bomb threat email," Delhi Police said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Fed Up With Husband’s Torture, Woman Techie Orders Poison Online, Dies by Suicide in Miyapur; FIR Registered.

According to the police a group mail was received by the schools at 6:12 am today.

"A Group mail received by the school at 6:12 am today morning, by the name of Barry Allah, from childrenofallah@outlook.com," police added.

Also Read | One Nation One Election Bill To Be Introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Lok Sabha on December 16.

After getting a bomb threat email schools informed the Delhi Police. After receiving information Delhi Police, bomb detection team and fire officials reached the spot but nothing suspicious was found yet, officials said.

The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah. The Prophet Mohammed declares all who go against Allah enemies to the world. We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Mohammed has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah."

"On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings, is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," said the mail.

On Friday, South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that as many as 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails.

The DCP said that the investigation into the fake threats revealed that the e-mails sent to the schools had been generated outside the country.

Upon receiving the information, schools were evacuated and the Bomb Disposal Squad carried out checks at the locations.

The threatening emails raised concerns among parents and staff, though the police assured that investigations are ongoing and safety remains their priority. No explosives or hazardous materials have been found in any of the schools so far.

This is not the first instance of such threats disrupting schools in the national capital, underlining the need for robust security protocols.

The schools that received the threats on Friday, included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, and Delhi Public School in Defence Colony. Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)