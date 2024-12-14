Delhi Police are investigating bomb threats received by several schools, including DPS RK Puram, after threatening emails were sent today, December 14. Authorities promptly arrived at the targeted locations, conducting thorough inspections of the premises to ensure safety. This follows a similar incident on Friday when 30 schools across the capital received hoax bomb threats. Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and more details are expected to emerge. Delhi School Bomb Threat: 30 Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Probe Confirms Hoax Emails From Overseas, Says DCP Ravi Kumar Singh.

Delhi School Bomb Threat

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from outside of DPS RK Puram - one of the schools that receive bomb threats, via e-mail, today morning pic.twitter.com/UrOddv8JnC — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

