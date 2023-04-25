Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) An alleged prostitution racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday with the arrest of five people, police said.

Information was received about sex racket being operated from Shabir Ahmad War's house in the Reshipora area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said a raid was conducted at the house and War, his wife, a sex worker and two customers -- Rayees Ah Lone, from Rafiabad's Dangerpora and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, from Baramulla's Binner -- were arrested, the spokesperson said.

On April 3, police had busted another alleged prostitution racket in a residential area of Srinagar city, and arrested two people who were running it from a rented accommodation.

