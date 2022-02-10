Faridabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Police here busted a sex racket operating from a hotel with the arrest of 34 people, including 14 women.

According to police, the hotel situated near Badkhal Chowk was raided on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting On February 10; 58 Vidhan Sabha Constituencies Across 11 Districts In Fray.

An FIR under sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered at a Sector 16 police station here, they said, adding that the accused were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Police said the hotel was raided by a team led by Inspector Ravinder Singh after. Police were tipped off that some women are involved in prostitution and operating a sex racket from Oyo Sasaram hotel.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India at Rs 15,990.

“The Sasaram hotel has been controversial in the past as well. Gangster Vikas Dubey was also found staying in this hotel,” said Sube Singh, a spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)