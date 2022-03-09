Nagercoil (TN), Mar 9 (PTI) Authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia have detained 33 and 8 fishermen respectively, hailing from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala for illegal fishing, official sources here said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth Rs 268 Crore in Akshaya Gold Ponzi Scam Case.

In 3 mechanised fishing boats registered in Tamil Nadu, 33 crew members had ventured for fishing from Kochi on February 22 and they were detained on March 7 by Seychelles' authorities, official sources here told PTI.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

Of the 33, one of them reportedly belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, about 70 km from here.

Similarly, in an Andaman registered boat, 8 fishermen (5 of them belonged to Kanyakumari and the rest hailed from Thiruvananthapuram) had set sail for fishing days ago and have been arrested by Indonesian authorities for fishing off an island, the sources added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)