New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday protested outside the Karnataka Bhawan here to express solidarity with the Muslim women amid the ongoing hijab controversy.

SFI secretary Yashita Singh said she, along with several other activists, was detained during the protest.

"We were carrying out a peaceful protest but were detained by police. Several others were picked on their way to the protest site," Singh said.

The protest was being held against the "discrimination" of Muslim women for choosing to wear hijab, she said.

"We are witnessing an attack on the very fundamental right to education and right to practice one's religion, discriminating girls on the ground of religion to deny them access to education in Karnataka with state sanction," she said.

The students were also protesting against the construction of a ‘gaushala' on the land designated for a girl's hostel in Delhi University's Hansraj College.

“At the national protest day, we protested today at Karnataka Bhawan, Delhi. RSS-BJP down. Unite against hate mongers," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the Hijab row, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within classrooms.

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

The Karnataka government had on Tuesday ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

The court also made it clear the order was confined to such institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

