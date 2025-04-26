New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday and instructed him to ensure that law and order in the national capital is not breached in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said.

The commissioner, who met Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs, briefed him about the law and order situation in the capital, police sources said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

The home minister asked the commissioner to ensure that security is beefed up in the capital to avert any untoward incident, they said.

In the meeting that lasted for about half an hour, Shah also ordered to ensure that no Pakistan national is residing in Delhi.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Houses Razed, Hundreds Detained in Massive Crackdown in Valley Post Pahalgam Massacre.

"Night vigil and foot patrolling will be heightened in the wake of the terror attack. Instructions were given to maintain peace and harmony," a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)