New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, pulses, oil seeds and cereals, and said the Narendra Modi government is determined to double the income of farmers.

He also complimented the decision to further enhance the safety and security of train operations in the country.

"The Modi government is determined to double the income of farmers. Today, in this direction, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet approved an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops, giving another gift to our farmer brothers," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the cabinet took another important decision to further enhance the safety and security of train operations in the country by indigenously developing a "Train Collision Avoidance System" and allotting 5 MHz spectrum in the 700-MHz frequency band for public safety.

The cabinet raised the MSP of paddy marginally by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 for the 2021-22 crop year, while the rates of pulses, oilseeds and cereals were hiked substantially.

Among the commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 211 per quintal to Rs 5,726 for the medium-staple variety and by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 6,025 for the long-staple variety for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June).

The decision taken by the cabinet, headed by the prime minister, will help farmers take a call on which kharif (summer) crop to grow as sowing picks up with the spread of the southwest monsoon in the coming weeks.

The cabinet also approved the allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700-MHz band to the Indian Railways for improving its communication and signalling system.

It is expected to help improve the safety of passengers on the transport network.

With this spectrum, the railways has envisaged to provide LTE-based mobile train radio communication on its routes.

The estimated investment in the project is more than Rs 25,000 crore and it will be completed in the next five years.

