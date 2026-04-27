Tehran [Iran], April 27 (ANI): Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Monday said in a cryptic message that although US President Donald Trump claims he has all the cards, Iran, too holds quite a leverage.

Ghalibaf, through a mathematical equation, explained that Iran's supply equates demand by the US.

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In a post on X, he said, "They brag about the cards. Let's see: Supply Cards= Demand Cards. SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)= Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+More Price Adj (to come)."

https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2048492561350717700?s=20

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He added, "Add summer vacation to the right unless they want to cancel it for the US!"

Here, SOH refers to the Strait of Hormuz. BEM refers to Bab el-Mandeb.

Ghalibaf meant to say that Iran held the 'supply cards', that is, tools to disrupt global oil supply. Strait of Hormuz is partly threatened, while the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and pipelines remain unused.

Ghalibaf said that the US holds cards to respond to these disruptions. The US lets inventory release, and 'destroy' the demand of oil by letting prices rise.

In the end, he noted that the summer are peak season for oil demand. If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed even then, the gas prices in US will go off the roofs. This would happen right before mid terms, raising Trump's fears of a blue wave.

In 2026, the Midterm General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has called for freedom of navigation during his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

https://x.com/badralbusaidi/status/2048477902241661353?s=20

"Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi. As litoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)