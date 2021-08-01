Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of the UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Shah said, "The contribution of Tilak maharaj in the freedom struggle cannot be forgotten by the people of the country and future generations of the country... He was the person who for the first time had said that 'freedom is my birth right'. This slogan shook the foundation of the British rule."

He also said the trio of Lal-Bal-Pal had resurrected the movement on whose foundation the country became independent, and is moving in the direction of becoming one of the most developed countries.

Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal are the trio of Lal-Bal-Pal.

