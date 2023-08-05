Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) Appreciating Odisha government's skill in handling natural calamities like cyclones and floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday suggested to the state administration to train Aapda Mitras and disaster warriors in handling chemical and nuclear disasters.

He advised that the Aapda Mitras and disaster warriors in the state be imparted multi-disaster training in handling chemical and nuclear disasters as they hit without any warning.

The union minister also suggested that home guard volunteers be also trained in disaster response.

Shah made the suggestions here while reviewing the disaster management and left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in Odisha, in which state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the union home secretary and senior officers of the ministry of home affairs and the state government attended the meeting.

Aapda Mitras are trained disaster response volunteers working at the taluka or block level in various states.

Thanking the state government's initiative in disaster response towards mitigation efforts, Shah said these are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India disaster resilient.

He assured Odisha government to provide all requisite central government support in its mitigation efforts to make Odisha disaster resilient. The union minister appreciated the state's preparedness, which has made a lot of progress in disaster management after the 1999 super cyclone in which at least 10,000 people died.

Shah said regular funding from the budget head be made for ensuring the maintenance of the multi-purpose cyclone shelters in the state.

He stressed on the adoption of standard operating procedures, appropriate preparedness and mitigation efforts by the state administration to save lives from incidents of lightning, heat waves and forest fires. He also emphasised on focussing on the safety of animals during disasters.

The union home minister thanked Odisha government for its "excellent response" during the train disaster in Balasore and appreciated the efforts of the administration as well as village-level volunteers for it.

Speaking on LWE, Shah suggested the state government invest in infrastructure development in the LWE-affected areas to supplement the efforts of the Central Government.

He assured the state government of the support of central forces to eliminate Left Wing Extremism. He also assured all possible support in strengthening road and communication networks in the affected areas, specially connecting all villages via the internet.

“We should address all issues which contribute to the growth of LWE, including the absence of connectivity, education and employment," Shah said.

The state should also consider earmarking funds for the establishment of PDS shops, construction of roads and provision of electricity in LWE-affected areas, he added.

