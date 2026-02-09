New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on Monday and his daughter Supriya Sule said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Bureaucracy Reshuffle: State Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; IPS, IAS and HPAS Officers Shifted.

"Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital's Dr Abhijeet Lodha earlier told the media that Sharad Pawar's condition is stable.

Also Read | 'I Am Ready To Go to Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Prepared To Face Arrest After AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Files Case Over Deleted Video.

His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. Due to chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support," he said.

Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar said the senior leader has had a hectic schedule over the past few days.

"Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he said.

An appeal has been made to NCP(SP) workers not to gather in the hospital so that other patients are not inconvenienced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)