Greeshma being produced at the Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara will pronounce on Monday, January 20, the quantum of sentences in the murder case of Parassala native Sharon Raj.

The court on Saturday heard the final arguments of the defence and prosecution on the quantum of punishment to SS Greeshma who was found guilty by the Court on January 17.

While the prosecution argued for the maximum punishment, saying that her crime comes under the rarest of rare, the defence pleaded for leniency in punishment.

Greeshma and Sharon Raja's parents appeared before the Court during the final hearing.

The court asked Greeshma if she had anything to say regarding the sentence. Greeshma appeared before the chamber and presented a written statement. Judge AM Basheer reviewed the document. Greeshma stated that she is only 22 years old and also presented her educational records for the court's review.

Greeshma was convicted under Sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing harm to a person using poison or other harmful substances), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 203 (destruction of evidence, or providing false information to protect an offender from legal punishment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also found her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused, guilty under Section 201 of the IPC. Her mother Sindhu was acquitted.

The case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by mixing poison in herbal medicine at her residence. Sharon passed away 11 days later while being treated in ICU of a medical college.

Sharon and Greeshma had been in a long-term relationship. However, Greeshma, planning to marry another person, sought to end her relationship with Sharon. When Sharon refused to break up, it reportedly led to the murder.

Sharon's dying declaration to the magistrate, in which he revealed he had consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspecting any harm, was a crucial turning point in the investigation.

Forensic evidence also played a pivotal role in establishing the crime.

The police filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023, following a meticulous investigation led by a special team under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa. The trial, which began on October 15 last year, concluded on January 3 this year. Over 95 witnesses were examined in the case. (ANI)

