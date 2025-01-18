Mumbai, January 18: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday, January 17, alleged that there were attempts to assassinate her and her sister, Sheikh Rehana after she was ousted from power following a student-led protest movement in August last year. In an emotional audio message shared by the Awami League's Facebook page, Hasina revealed that both she and Rehana narrowly escaped death during the attacks.

Hasina described surviving multiple assassination attempts, including the infamous 2004 Dhaka grenade attack, which claimed 24 lives, and the 2000 Kotalipara bomb conspiracy. She stated, “I feel it is the will of Allah that I survived these attacks, otherwise I would not have been able to make it,” referring to her survival during the bombings. Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Asks UK to Investigate Graft Scandal of Sheikh Hasina's Niece Tulip Siddiq.

Sheikh Hasina Claims 'Assassination Plot' After Ouster as Bangladesh PM

The former PM, who fled to India following her resignation in August amid massive protests and a mob attack on her residence, expressed deep emotional pain, stating, "I am suffering, without my country, without my home... everything has been burned."

In addition to these revelations, Hasina’s exile is under increasing scrutiny. Bangladesh’s interim government has called on India to extradite her, citing two arrest warrants issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for alleged human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances during her 15-year rule. The ICT has also set a deadline of February 12 for the apprehension of Hasina and others accused of crimes during her tenure. Bangladesh Will Seek Extradition of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India, Says Muhammad Yunus While Addressing to Nation on His First 100 Days in Office.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh revoked Hasina's passport, accusing her of involvement in killings and disappearances linked to the student protests. The ICT is investigating allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity, with over 1,600 complaints of enforced disappearances under Hasina’s leadership.

