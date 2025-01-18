Mangaluru, January 18: Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line will face partial disruptions on Sunday morning, January 19, 2025. The suspension of service on Bengaluru's Namma Metro is due to scheduled track maintenance between MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations. According to BMRCL, metro services will be temporarily halted between Indiranagar and Majestic stations from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

While services on this section will be curtailed, trains on other parts of the Purple Line, including between Majestic and Challaghatta and Whitefield and Indiranagar, will operate as usual, The Indian Express reported. Green Line services will also remain unaffected during this period.

Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line To Face Partial Disruption on Sunday Morning

In addition to the disruption, BMRCL announced a planned fare hike of 40-45% in the coming days, impacting mainly long-distance commuters. While the base fare will stay largely unchanged, the maximum fare could rise to INR 85 from the current INR 60. This increase is expected to boost daily revenue by INR 80 lakh or more, with current earnings at INR 2 crore per day.

On Thursday, January 16, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that a new terminal would be constructed at Devanahalli railway station to reduce the congestion at Bengaluru's railway stations.

The minister, who was inspecting the infrastructure works at Whitefield, Hoodi Halt, and Carmelaram railway stations, also said the development work worth INR 1,200 crore at the busy KSR Bengaluru station is progressing under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

