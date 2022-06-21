New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident that she will be a great President.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Draupadi Murmu has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, the downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation."

"Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Draupadi Murmu. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," PM Modi said.

BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today announced that former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition parties for the Presidential election, which will take place on July 18, 2022, said a statement.

Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President.

She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected will become first President of the country from the state of Odisha.

The late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. (ANI)

