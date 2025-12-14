Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 14 (ANI): The "5th Edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2025" was successfully organised on Sunday at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong. Held as a key initiative to promote the "Fit India Movement", the annual event, first held in 2021, has grown significantly in popularity among running enthusiasts nationwide, according to the official press release.

According to the release, this year's event witnessed participation from across India, with over 3,000 participants representing 26 States and two Union Territories across various age categories," reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity and promoting National Unity".

Also Read | Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The event was held against the scenic, majestic backdrop of the hills of the East Khasi District at Laitkor. It was attended by dignitaries from the Government, the Armed Forces, and volunteers from across the country.

The Half Marathon was organised in three categories: Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km) and Crystal Stream (5 km).

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: 1 Dies, Several Others Injured As School Bus Collides With Roadways Bus in Charkhi Dadri (Watch Videos).

The runs were flagged off by Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General, Assam Rifles, and Vibha Lakhera, President, ARWWA, for the 21 km category. Maj Gen Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, ADG Assam Rifles, Satish Nambiar, Executive Director and State head North East region and Zubin Garg, CGM (Corporate Comn) Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mumbai, flagged off the 10 km category. The 5 Km category was flagged off by Brigadier and Sachindra Tiwari, Brigadier Administration, Headquarters DGAR.

The overall participation was 3,038 runners, including 559 in the 21 km Half Marathon, 1,502 in the 10 km run and 977 in the 5 km run. Participants were awarded medals and certificates in recognition of their efforts, alongwith commemorative T-shirts as souvenirs. Cash prizes worth Rs 20 lakhs were awarded to 48 runners across various categories. In addition, several consolation prizes were also distributed.

In the Overall Category, Sandeep Devrari of 20 Kumaon, Indian Army, won the 21 km (Men) category with a time of 01 hour 07 minutes. At the same time, Tamsi Singh from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, won the 21 km (Women) category with a time of 01 hour 23 minutes.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM, VSM, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Nisha Singh, President Eastern Air Command, AFFWA, attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the enthusiasm and sporting spirit of the participants and spectators and presented prizes to the winners of the 21 km and 10 km categories.

The official press release said, "The Assam Rifles, popularly known as the 'Sentinels of the North East,' remains committed to peace and development in the region and regularly conducts initiatives promoting the 'Fit India Movement' ".

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General, Assam Rifles, stated that "The event aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the North East and has witnessed remarkable growth, with participation more than doubling compared to last year." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)