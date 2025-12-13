Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP is gearing up for a "significant organisational milestone" as the party's national president JP Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the new BJP state headquarters on Airport Road at 10 am on Saturday. The event described by party leaders as a "crucial step in strengthening BJP's organisational infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, " is the central focus of Nadda's two-day visit.

According to the party, at 11 a.m., following the laying of the foundation stone, he will address party workers at a grand felicitation ceremony at Peterhof, marking his first visit to Himachal Pradesh since his landslide victory in Bihar.

BJP State Vice President Bihari Lal Sharma is overseeing the arrangements at the foundation stone laying ceremony, while BJP State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal is overseeing the ceremony at Peterhof.

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh described the arrival of Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday as "highly significant". Upon Nadda's arrival at Willy Park, he was 'warmly' welcomed by BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, State Incharge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-Charge Sanjay Tandon, General Secretary Organisation Siddharthan, BJP MLAs, and state officials.

The MLAs greeted the National President with bouquets and rosebuds. Nadda arrived in Shimla by road from Chandigarh, which workers saw as a simple, public relations-focused visit. The emphasis on the word "felicitation" clearly indicated that this event will be a significant demonstration of the organisation's "faith and unity" in Nadda's leadership.

During his visit to Shimla, BJP National President Nadda participated in the BJP Legislative Party meeting, chaired by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. Dr. Rajeev Bindal, Shrikant Sharma, Sanjay Tandon, and Siddharthan were notable attendees.

The Friday meeting included a detailed analysis of the state's current political situation. Details of all organisational activities were presented to the National President, and programs and strategies for the coming months were discussed.

The BJP's groundwork during the disaster, the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" campaign, and the party's plans for a self-reliant India were also discussed.

According to the state party, "There is unprecedented enthusiasm across the state for Nadda's visit, and thousands of workers are expected to attend the ceremony." (ANI)

