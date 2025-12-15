Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian squash team made history on Sunday, securing the first-ever Squash World Cup title, beating the top-seeds Hong Kong in the final in Chennai.

This win marked India's massive improvement in the Squash World Cup record, with their previous best being a bronze medal in the 2023 edition, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | India Defeat South Africa By 7 Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Help Hosts Secure 2-1 Lead in Five-Match Series.

The Indian team was dominant throughout the tournament, not dropping a single match on their way to the trophy.

India started off the group stage with 4-0 wins over Switzerland and Brazil, and dominated South Africa by 3-0 in the quarterfinals before knocking off defending champions and two-time champions Egypt 3-0 in the semifinal.

Also Read | Was Lionel Messi Booed in India? IShowSpeed Faces Backlash Over Spreading Fake News.

On Sunday, it was 79th-ranked veteran Joshna Chinnapa who started things for India with a win over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi 3-1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles rubber.

Asian Games medalist Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's singles player at world number 29, doubled the lead with a win over world number 42nd, Alex Lau 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in 19 minute.

The 17-year-old Anahat Singh delivered an incredible clash against world number 31 Tomato Ho, picking up a 3-0 win over her (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), making sure that Team India did not need their national champion in men's action, Velavan Senthilkumar to play, as they completed a historic clean sweep.

"An unbelievable evening, what more can I say?" Abhay Singh said, as quoted by Olympics.com. "I am so privileged to be able to do this with some really legendary teammates, and what an end to the year and what a week," he added.

India is the fourth nation after Australia, England and Egypt to win the Squash World Cup title in its five editions. This win looks more significant as Squash is set for its Olympic debut in LA 2028 Olympics.

Squash is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)