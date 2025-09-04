Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Residents of Himachal Pradesh's capital city, Shimla, gathered at the Radha Krishna Mandir in Ganj Bazaar on Thursday to hold a shanti yagna (peace ritual) seeking relief from the ongoing floods, landslides, and heavy rains that have affected several North Indian states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

The event was organised under the leadership of a local social service group. Along with local devotees, priests from the Radha Krishna Mandir participated in the ritual. The prayers aimed at bringing relief to disaster-hit regions, peace for the souls of those who lost their lives, and vishva shanti (world peace).

Organiser Himanshi Marwari, speaking to ANI, said that the purpose is to hold these prayers to get relief from disaster and also to show us the right path to protect nature.

Himanshi Marwari said, "The main purpose of today's havan is to pray for relief from the disasters that have struck our state and other affected states. Our brothers and sisters are in pain, and we are asking God to end this calamity as soon as possible so that people can return to their work and daily lives and live happily again."

She further added, "This is a time of suffering many people have been rendered homeless. I urge them to keep faith in God. Whatever happens is ultimately for the good, though only those who experience it understand the pain."

She added, "I also want to say that we must reflect on our own actions. We have been playing with nature whether through pollution, the use of plastic, or cutting down trees and that is wrong. We took this too lightly. God, like a father, sometimes gives a small punishment to guide us back to the right path."

She further said, "There is still time for us to correct our mistakes, find solutions, and make our state and country beautiful again. This yagna is also for the peace of the souls of those who have passed away and to pray that such disasters do not occur in the future and that there is peace in the world."

Umesh Nautiyal, the chief priest of Radha Krishna Mandir, Ganj Bazaar, told ANI that only way for us now is to offer prayers and seek blessings of Lord. He said, "I have been living in this temple for many years. When Himanshi ji from the organisation approached me, saying that a yagna should be performed for relief from the calamities in Himachal Pradesh and other states, I told her this was a very good idea. There are many things beyond our control, and in such times, we ultimately turn to God's home for protection."

He further added, "In the temple courtyard, many people gathered today, and the havan was performed as per the Vedic rituals. We prayed to all the deities of Himachal Pradesh, invoking them to ensure that such disasters do not befall our land again. We prayed that the families currently suffering find relief, that those affected receive help, and that God's grace prevents future calamities. We also prayed for prosperity and for God's blessings to remain upon everyone so that His gaze of protection never turns away." (ANI)

