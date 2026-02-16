Moga (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party over its 'war against drugs' rally in Moga, alleging a blurring of lines between government functioning and party politics.

Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna questioned the nature of the rally and asked "why senior government officials, including the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary, addressed the gathering if it was a political event, and why political leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were present if it was a government programme".

The party also raised concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

Khanna said Punjab, once known for its sporting excellence, is now making headlines for wrong reasons. He alleged that instead of ensuring safety for youth and athletes, the government is focused on organizing large political events.

He claimed the overlap raised concerns about the "misuse of official machinery and public resources for partisan activities and said the state deserves clarity on the issue.

The Akali Dal leader alleged that the state government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to fulfill its promise of eliminating drugs and strengthening law and order, adding that the focus appeared to be on "event management politics" rather than ground-level action against drug networks.

Khanna said the party would continue to raise issues concerning youth, sportspersons, and citizens, demanding accountability, transparency, and a clear separation between government functions and party programs.

Addressing the rally earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that under the second phase of the state's anti-drug campaign--dubbed 'War Against Drugs 2.0'--the government will soon roll out drug awareness programmes in schools across the state.

"Under the 'War Against Drugs 2.0', programs will be organized in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware against drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs," Mann said.

"Under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, all the MLAs, ministers, members of Village Defence Committees, and a large number of Punjabis were administered the oath to make their due contribution in making a drug-free Punjab. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to eradicate drugs from Punjab. Together, let's make Punjab a colorful Punjab again," he added. (ANI)

