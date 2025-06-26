Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Punjab police on Thursday detained workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal party, who were protesting over the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Department.

This comes after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau took into custody SAD leader and MLA Bikram Singh Maijthia after conducting searches at his house in Amritsar.

The wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, said that 30 to 35 people entered their house on Wednesday without showing any warrant or document. Kaur stated that the matter is yet to be investigated. She further thanked all the SAD supporters who stood for Bikram Singh Mathithia during the raids.

"Thirty to thirty-five people entered our house. They neither showed us any warrant nor any other document...They just stormed into our house and started checking our personal belongings. They did not speak with us. I tried speaking to the officers...This is a matter that has not even been investigated. Let's see what happens. Let the government do whatever it wants...Whatever is happening is all before you. We have fought this fight and we will continue to fight...People of Majithia stand with us and they will continue to do so," Kaur said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Aam Aadmi government was fighting against the drug menace and action would be taken against those involved in the drug business.

"A big campaign, 'Yudh Nashe Ke Viruddh', is going on in Punjab. When the Akali Dal and the BJP were in power, when the Congress party was in power, these people sold drugs and pushed the youth of Punjab towards drugs. They worked to make the people of Punjab addicted to drugs. The Aam Aadmi Party government is fighting against this. No person is above the law. Any person who was involved in the drug business, whether small or big, will face action. We will wipe out drugs from Punjab," Cheema said. (ANI)

