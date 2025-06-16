Jalna, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said the state government has directed the principal secretary to issue orders for granting Kunbi caste validity certificates to prevent academic loss to students from the Maratha community.

Shirsat made the announcement after meeting Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district.

Jarange expressed displeasure over what he described as "negligence and undue delay" by government officials despite applicants submitting valid documents proving their Kunbi ancestry.

The state minister for social justice told reporters that the principal secretary has been directed to issue orders to grant Kunbi caste validity certificates to students from the Maratha community without delay so that they don't face any academic loss.

Speaking to the media, Jarange said, "The delay in granting certificates is affecting students and their future. Despite having documents, the administration is deliberately dragging the process."

The activist has been demanding reservations for Marathas under the OBC quota by recognising them as Kunbis. The Kunbis, an agrarian community, enjoy OBC reservation benefits.

He further said that if the issue is not resolved in the state assembly session on June 30, the community would launch a massive march to Mumbai on August 29.

"We have already contacted MLAs from both ruling and opposition parties. Twelve MLAs have visited Antarwali Sarathi after our call," he said, adding that he would call all legislators, the chief minister, and deputy chief ministers to the village.

He also announced a meeting of the Maratha community on June 29 at Antarwali Sarathi, where he plans to disclose the names of MLAs who have responded to the community's appeal.

Jarange has undertaken multiple hunger strikes to press the demand of reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education.

